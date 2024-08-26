Theme
Palestinians inspect damage in Qatari-funded Hamad City, following an Israeli raid, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 24, 2024. (Reuters)
Five Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

Reuters
1 min read

Israeli airstrikes killed at least five Palestinians in Gaza City early on Monday, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, which also reported multiple injuries in the attack.

The strike targeted a house near the Patient’s Friends Hospital in the western part of Gaza City, Wafa said, citing medical sources.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Israeli military officials did not immediately comment on the strikes.

Read more:

Hamas says it rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas armed wing says it fired rocket at Tel Aviv

Israel army says three officers killed in Gaza fighting

