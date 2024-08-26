Israel launches airstrike in West Bank, Palestinian Authority reports five dead

2 min read

Israel said on Monday it carried out an air strike on the occupied West Bank, while the Palestinian Authority reported five killed in the incident.

“A short while ago, an aircraft struck an operational centre in the area of Nur Shams,” an Israeli military spokesperson said, without providing a casualty count or specifying who was targeted.

“Five citizens were killed and others were injured,” the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

Violence in the West Bank has surged alongside the war in Gaza, with more than 640 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops and settlers since Hamas’s October 7 attack, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures.

At least 19 Israelis have also died in Palestinian attacks during the same period, according to Israeli officials.

A correspondent for Wafa reported hearing four loud explosions and said Monday’s strike targeted a house in the Nur Shams refugee camp.

The camp near Tulkarem has been the target of multiple Israeli army operations.

Fourteen people died in one two-day Israeli operation in Nur Shams in April, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

And in July Israeli forces bulldozed the main street in Nur Shams during a raid that lasted 15 hours.

