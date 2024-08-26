Theme
A boy sits on boxes as Palestinians gather to receive aid, including food supplies provided by World Food Program (WFP), outside a United Nations distribution center, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, August 24, 2024. (Reuters)
More than 40,435 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive: Health ministry

Reuters
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that at least 40,435 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes 30 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 93,534 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

