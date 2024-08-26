White House says progress made in Gaza talks despite Israel-Hezbollah clashes

2 min read

The White House said Monday that Gaza truce talks in Cairo have made progress and were expected to continue at a working level for several days despite clashes between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

“There continues to be progress, and our team on the ground continues to describe the talks as constructive,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“So despite the rocket and drone attack by Hezbollah over the course of the weekend, which Israel did a terrific job defending against, it has not affected the actual work on the ground by the teams trying to get this ceasefire deal in place,” Kirby said.

The United States has repeatedly voiced optimism for talks on reaching a truce proposed by President Joe Biden in the more than 10-month conflict, despite repeated differences voiced between Israel and Hamas.

Kirby said that senior White House official Brett McGurk stayed in Cairo for an extra day to allow further talks at a lower level.

“He’ll probably depart relatively soon and leave the discussion and the work to working group members,” Kirby said.

“We expect that these working group discussions will at least take place over the next few days, but whether it goes longer, or could end sooner, I think really is going to be up to those in the room,” he said.

