This handout picture released by the Israeli army on August 23, 2024 reportedly shows Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip. (AFP)
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on August 23, 2024 reportedly shows Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip. (AFP)

Gaza ceasefire talks continuing in Qatar: US official

Negotiations on a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza are continuing in Qatar, a US official said Tuesday, after an earlier round of talks wrapped up in Cairo amid growing regional tensions.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

US President Joe Biden’s Middle East point man Brett McGurk is in Doha for the talks aimed at halting the 10-month conflict between Israel and Hamas, the official said on condition of anonymity.

