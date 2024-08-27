Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Flames and smoke rise from the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion, which has been on fire since August 23, in the Red Sea, August 25, 2024. (Reuters)
Flames and smoke rise from the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion, which has been on fire since August 23, in the Red Sea, August 25, 2024. (Reuters)

Houthis threatened to attack ships helping Sounion, now leaking oil in Red Sea

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A Greek-flagged tanker carrying around a million barrels of crude oil struck by the Houthis in the Red Sea is still on fire and appears to be leaking, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Sounion had left Iraq and was heading for a port near Athen, the European Union’s Red Sea naval mission previously said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters that a third party tried to send ships to help the Sounion. But the Iran-backed Houthis threatened to attack the two tugs and warned them to stay away, Ryder said.

The Houthis said they attacked the ship because they claimed, without any evidence, it had ties to Israel.

“These are simply reckless acts of terrorism which continue to destabilize global and regional commerce, put the lives of innocent civilian mariners at risk and imperil the vibrant maritime ecosystem in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, the Houthis’ own backyard,” Ryder said.

The Sounion was the third vessel operated by Athens-based Delta Tankers to be attacked in the Red Sea this month. The attack caused a fire onboard, which the crew extinguished, Delta Tankers said in a statement.

With Reuters

Read more: Three fires aboard abandoned tanker hit by Yemen’s Houthis: UK agency

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size