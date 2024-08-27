Iran says retaliation against Israel for Haniyeh’s killing will be ‘unpredictable’

2 min read

Iran’s vowed retaliation against Israel for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month will be “unpredictable,” an Iranian military official said on Tuesday.

“For the time being, (Israel) must remain in a state of anxiety and panic as it awaits our revenge, but what is certain is that the response will be unpredictable,” the state-linked Tasnim news agency quoted Deputy Defense Minister Hojatollah Ghoreishi as saying.

Haniyeh was killed in the Iranian capital on July 31. Israel has neither claimed nor denied responsibility for Haniyeh’s death. Iran and its regional allies have blamed Israel and vowed retaliation.

Last week, the spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Iran’s promised retaliation against Israel for Haniyeh’s killing could take “a long time” to be carried out.

The Pentagon said on Monday that the US assesses there is still a threat of a new attack on Israel by Iran or its proxies after Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group launched a rocket and drone barrage over the weekend in response to the killing of its top military commander Fuad Shukr.

Shukr was assassinated by Israel in Beirut just hours before Haniyeh’s killing.

On Sunday, the Israeli military said it launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets that posed an imminent threat, with approximately 100 fighter jets striking more than 270 targets, most of which were short-range rockets aimed at northern Israel.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said the Israeli strikes came half an hour before his group launched more than 300 Katyusha rockets at 11 Israeli military sites, and that drones then targeted deeper inside the country, in response to the killing of Shukr.

