Israeli settlers kill one Palestinian, wound three others in West Bank

1 min read

Israeli settlers shot dead one Palestinian and wounded three others in the occupied West Bank’s Bethlehem, the Palestinian health ministry said early on Tuesday.

This came shortly after the Israeli military said its aircraft struck a militant operations center in the camp, and that troops were separately blocking routes and conducting searches in the West Bank following reports of an abduction.

The military has it was looking into reports on the settler raid, it added.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Palestinians regularly accuse Israeli security forces of standing by and allowing groups of violent settlers to attack their houses and villages and the incidents have attracted increasing concern internationally.

The US and a number of European countries have imposed sanctions on violent settlers and called repeatedly on Israel to do more to curb the attacks.

With Reuters

Read more:

Israel launches airstrike in West Bank, Palestinian Authority reports five dead

Israeli hardliner Ben-Gvir repeats call for prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Families flee after new Israeli evacuation orders in Gaza as ceasefire hopes dim