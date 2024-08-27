Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Israeli soldiers stand next to military vehicles near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Israel, August 23, 2024. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Israeli soldiers stand next to military vehicles near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Israel, August 23, 2024. (Reuters)

Israeli soldier injured in Hezbollah aircraft attack, military says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A “hostile aircraft” launched from Lebanon injured an Israeli soldier in northern Israel, the military said on Tuesday.

It did not say what the aircraft was but it typically refers to a drone attack.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel’s military said soldiers identified a “terrorist cell” operating within a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon. It struck the structure and eliminated the cell.

Israeli artillery also struck in the areas of Chebaa and Yarine in southern Lebanon.

Read more:

US believes Iran ‘postured and poised’ to launch attack on Israel

Gaza ceasefire talks continuing in Qatar: US official

Israeli settlers kill one Palestinian, wound three others in West Bank

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size