Mourners grieve next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on August 28, 2024. (AFP)
At least 40,534 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 40,534 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.

The toll includes 58 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 93,778 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

