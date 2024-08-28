Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment: Security source

2 min read

An Israeli air strike hit a pickup truck traveling in northeast Lebanon late on Tuesday, two security sources told Reuters, with one of the sources saying it carried military equipment.



The two sources said the strike hit a pickup near Chaat, a remote area of Lebanon near the Syrian border, but that the driver survived.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



One of the sources said it was likely the military equipment being transported was a damaged rocket launcher on the way to be repaired.



Two days earlier, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Israeli military engaged in one of the most intense exchanges of fire between them over the last 10 months amid fears that Israel’s war in Gaza would become a wider regional conflict.



Hezbollah fired drones and rockets at Israel early on Sunday to avenge a top military commander killed by Israel last month.



Israel has said its strikes on Lebanon on Sunday destroyed Hezbollah rocket launch sites and prevented a wider attack by the group. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the attack had gone as planned and that Israeli strikes afterwards had damaged some Hezbollah launch sites.



On Tuesday, a UN peacekeeping force told Reuters that it had detected a rocket launch from near one of its positions in southern Lebanon.

Read more:

Israeli soldier injured in Hezbollah aircraft attack, military says

Rocket launched near peacekeeper post in Lebanon on Sunday: UN

Israel battles Hamas in Gaza as space for displaced families narrows