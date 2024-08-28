Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A Lebanese army vehicle block a road leading to a destroyed warehouse, background, which was attacked by Israeli airstrikes, on the outskirts of the Hezbollah stronghold village of Buday, near Baalbek town, east Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. The Israeli military says its air force struck targets of the militant Hezbollah group deep inside Lebanon, where residents reported explosions near the northeastern city of Baalbek. (AP Photo)
A Lebanese army vehicle block a road leading to a destroyed warehouse, background, which was attacked by Israeli airstrikes, on the outskirts of the Hezbollah stronghold village of Buday, near Baalbek town, east Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (AP)

Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment: Security source

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

An Israeli air strike hit a pickup truck traveling in northeast Lebanon late on Tuesday, two security sources told Reuters, with one of the sources saying it carried military equipment.

The two sources said the strike hit a pickup near Chaat, a remote area of Lebanon near the Syrian border, but that the driver survived.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

One of the sources said it was likely the military equipment being transported was a damaged rocket launcher on the way to be repaired.

Two days earlier, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Israeli military engaged in one of the most intense exchanges of fire between them over the last 10 months amid fears that Israel’s war in Gaza would become a wider regional conflict.

Hezbollah fired drones and rockets at Israel early on Sunday to avenge a top military commander killed by Israel last month.

Israel has said its strikes on Lebanon on Sunday destroyed Hezbollah rocket launch sites and prevented a wider attack by the group. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the attack had gone as planned and that Israeli strikes afterwards had damaged some Hezbollah launch sites.

On Tuesday, a UN peacekeeping force told Reuters that it had detected a rocket launch from near one of its positions in southern Lebanon.

Read more:

Israeli soldier injured in Hezbollah aircraft attack, military says

Rocket launched near peacekeeper post in Lebanon on Sunday: UN

Israel battles Hamas in Gaza as space for displaced families narrows

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size