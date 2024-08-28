Negotiators in Gaza conflict meet in Doha on Wednesday: Source

1 min read

Israeli, American, Egyptian and Qatari negotiators were meeting in Doha on Wednesday for “technical/working level” talks on a ceasefire in Gaza, a source with knowledge of the meeting told Reuters without giving further details.

