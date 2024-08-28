Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Displaced Palestinians shelter in a United Nations-run school, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on August 27, 2024. (Reuters)
Displaced Palestinians shelter in a United Nations-run school, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on August 27, 2024. (Reuters)

Negotiators in Gaza conflict meet in Doha on Wednesday: Source

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Israeli, American, Egyptian and Qatari negotiators were meeting in Doha on Wednesday for “technical/working level” talks on a ceasefire in Gaza, a source with knowledge of the meeting told Reuters without giving further details.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Army says Israeli hostage rescued from Gaza

Israel battles Hamas in Gaza as space for displaced families narrows

MBS reaffirms support for Palestinians in Riyadh meeting with Mahmoud Abbas

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size