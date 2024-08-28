Palestinian president cuts short Saudi trip over West Bank violence

2 min read

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas interrupted his visit to Saudi Arabia to return to the occupied West Bank on Wednesday after Israel launched military operations in the Palestinian territory, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



“Abbas cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to his homeland on Wednesday to follow up on the latest developments in light of the Israeli aggression on the northern West Bank,” WAFA said.

Ten Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids and strikes in several towns in the north of the occupied West Bank, a spokesman for the Red Crescent said Wednesday.

Two Palestinians were killed in the city of Jenin, four others in a nearby village, and four more in a refugee camp near the town of Tubas, said Ahmed Jibril.

Israeli security forces launched an operation in the north of the occupied West Bank, a military spokesman said early Wednesday, with the Palestinian health ministry reporting two deaths in the city of Jenin.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Security forces have now launched an operation to thwart terrorism in Jenin and Tulkarm,” army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a joint statement on Telegram with Israel’s Shin Bet security service.

Read more:

MBS reaffirms support for Palestinians in Riyadh meeting with Mahmoud Abbas

Israeli strike kills four fighters on Syria-Lebanon border: Security sources

Some Gaza mothers separated from their newborns by Israeli war