UN aid vehicle struck by Israeli military gunfire in Gaza: Spokesman

2 min read

The United Nations said Wednesday that a UN humanitarian vehicle was struck by Israeli military gunfire on Tuesday evening as it took part in a convoy in Gaza that was coordinated with the Israeli army.

“A clearly marked UN humanitarian vehicle, part of a convoy that had been fully coordinated with the [Israeli army] was struck 10 times by [Israeli army] gunfire, including with bullets targeting front windows,” UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that the two occupants were unharmed.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is the latest incident to underscore that systems in place for coordination are not working, and we continue to work with the Israeli army to ensure that incidents like that do not happen again,” Dujarric told reporters.

“We have no way to assess the mindset of those who are shooting at us,” he added, noting that it was not clear if information about the convoy’s movement had been passed down to Israeli authorities.

It is not the first incident of UN vehicles being hit since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, triggered by the unprecedented October 7 attack.

In May, a UN staff member from India was killed when their vehicle was struck by what the United Nations said was tank fire in southern Gaza.

Read more:

Lebanon security source says Israeli strike hit Hezbollah missile truck

Army says Israeli hostage rescued from Gaza

UN ‘doing what it can’ to deliver Gaza aid as evacuation orders cause disruptions