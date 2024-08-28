WFP suspends Gaza movement after vehicle hit by bullets near Israeli checkpoint

2 min read

The World Food Program said Wednesday it was pausing movement of its staff in Gaza “until further notice” after one of its vehicles was struck by gunfire at an Israeli military checkpoint.

“This is totally unacceptable and the latest in a series of unnecessary security incidents that have endangered the lives of WFP’s team in Gaza,” Cindy McCain, head of the UN food agency, said of the Tuesday incident in which no one was injured.

The vehicle was hit at least ten times as it approached the Israeli army checkpoint at the Wadi Gaza bridge after completing a mission in southern Gaza, the WFP said in a statement.

The agency shared an image of a white, UN-branded truck with its windows seemingly damaged by several bullets.

Earlier, the United Nations said that Israeli military gunfire had damaged a UN humanitarian vehicle as it took part in a convoy in Gaza that was coordinated with the Israeli army.

“A clearly marked UN humanitarian vehicle, part of a convoy that had been fully coordinated with the [Israeli army] was struck 10 times by [Israeli army] gunfire, including with bullets targeting front windows,” UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that the two occupants were unharmed.

“We have no way to assess the mindset of those who are shooting at us,” Dujarric said, noting that it was not clear if information about the convoy’s movement shared with Israeli authorities was passed down.

It is not the first instance of UN vehicles being hit since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

In May, a UN staff member from India was killed when their vehicle was struck by what the United Nations said was tank fire in southern Gaza.

