At least 40,602 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Health ministry

1 min read

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday that at least 40,602 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.

The toll includes 68 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 93,855 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Fate of Gaza ceasefire deal in Hamas leader’s hands: US intel official

Israel says it killed five fighters in West Bank operation