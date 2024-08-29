Theme
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell talks during a press conference after the college meeting with European Commission vice-president in charge of Europe fit for the digital Margrethe Vestager (unseen), EU commissioner for internal market and consumer protection, industry, research and energy Thierry Breton (unseen), on the European Defence Industrial Strategy and the European Defence Investment Programme at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on March 5, 2024. (File photo: AFP)
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell talks during a press conference. (File photo: AFP)

Borrell asks EU members to sanction Israeli ministers over ‘hate messages’

Reuters, Brussels 
Published: Updated:
1 min read

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday he has started the process of asking member states if they want to impose sanctions on “some Israeli ministers.”

“I initiated the procedure to ask the member states if they consider (it) appropriate to include in our list of sanctions some Israeli ministers (who) have been launching unacceptable hate messages against the Palestinians, and proposing things that clearly go against international law,” he told reporters ahead of a meeting with EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.

He did not name any of the Israeli ministers to whom he was referring.

