Gas leak at IRGC facility in central Iran kills one, injures 10

A gas leak at a facility belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran’s central province of Isfahan killed one and injured 10 others, state media reported early Thursday.

Citing an IRGC statement, the official IRNA news agency said the incident occurred at an IRGC “workshop.” No further details were provided.

Isfahan is home to sensitive military sites, including drone and ballistic missile factories.

