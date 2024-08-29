Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Iranian IRGC cadets attend the funeral of Razi Mousavi, a senior commander in the IRGC’s Quds Force who was killed on December 25 in an Israeli strike in Syria, in Tehran, on December 28, 2023. (AFP)
Iranian IRGC cadets attend the funeral of Razi Mousavi, a senior commander in the IRGC’s Quds Force who was killed on December 25 in an Israeli strike in Syria, in Tehran, on December 28, 2023. (File photo: AFP)

Gas leak at IRGC facility in central Iran kills one, injures 10

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A gas leak at a facility belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran’s central province of Isfahan killed one and injured 10 others, state media reported early Thursday.

Citing an IRGC statement, the official IRNA news agency said the incident occurred at an IRGC “workshop.” No further details were provided.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Isfahan is home to sensitive military sites, including drone and ballistic missile factories.

Read more:

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards hold military drill in western Iran: IRNA

Iran conducts military exercises in north amid tensions with Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size