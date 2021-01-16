.
.
.
.
Language

Clashes in Tunisia after police beat shepherd, spark anger

Tunisian doctors chant slogans during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the Health Minister, in the capital Tunis on December 8, 2020. (Fethi Belaid/AFP)
Tunisian doctors chant slogans during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the Health Minister, in the capital Tunis on December 8, 2020. (Fethi Belaid/AFP)

Clashes in Tunisia after police beat shepherd, spark anger

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tunisian police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the northern city of Siliana on Friday after a policeman beat a shepherd, witnesses said, in an incident that sparked anger, as the country celebrate the tenth anniversary of the transition to a full democracy.

Hundreds of protesters burned wheels, blocked roads, and threw stones at the police, who followed the protesters and fired gas, witnesses added.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A decade ago, massive protests against corruption, injustice and the repressive regime toppled the late President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, after a fruit seller set himself ablaze in the central town of Sidi Bouzid after an altercation with a policewoman.

The Tunisian revolution in 2011 inspired a wave of revolt in Arab countries as people rose up to demand democracy.

A video posted on social media showed a policeman scolding and pushing a shepherd whose sheep had entered the governate headquarter.

The video caused a wave of anger on social media. Activists said that it is unacceptable to harm the dignity of any citizen, a decade after Tunisians revolted against injustice and oppression.

The Public Prosecution office opened an investigation into the incident.

Despite the incident, Tunisia is an example of peaceful transition in a region struggling elsewhere with violence and upheaval, its economic and social situation worsened, and the country became on the verge of bankruptcy and the protests increased.

Read more:

Emirates dismisses fake news of Tunisian pilot suspension for declining Israel flight

Tunisian PM sacks interior minister, baring tensions with President Kais Saied

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More