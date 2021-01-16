.
Trump receives Morocco’s highest award for Middle East peace efforts: Official

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahrain?s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they stand together on the West Wing colonnade before the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Trump talks with leaders, officials from the UAE, Bahrain and Israel during the signing of the Abraham Accords. (Reuters)
Israel relations

Trump receives Morocco's highest award for Middle East peace efforts: Official

US President Donald Trump on Friday received Morocco’s highest award for his work in advancing a normalization deal between Israel and Morocco, a senior administration official told Reuters.

In a private Oval Office ceremony, Princess Lalla Joumala Alaoui, who is Morocco’s ambassador to the United States, gave Trump the Order of Muhammad, an award given only to heads of state. It was a gift from Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz received other awards for their work on the Israel-Morocco deal, which was reached in December.

US President Donald Trump steps off Marine One to board Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on Jan. 12, 2021. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump steps off Marine One to board Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on Jan. 12, 2021. (AFP)

The United States in the last five months helped broker deals between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. The agreements are aimed at normalizing relations and opening economic ties.

Trump, who leaves office on Wednesday, has drawn some criticism over the Morocco agreement because to seal the deal, he agreed that the United States would recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Western Sahara has been the site of a decades-old territorial dispute between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, a breakaway movement that seeks to establish an independent state in the territory.

The Kushner team had been working on reaching more agreements between Israel and the Arab world. But time has run out and no more are expected before Trump’s departure.

Media were not allowed to witness the award ceremony. Trump has been limiting his public appearances since losing the election on Nov. 3.

