Libya envoys to vote on key proposal for new executive: UN

Tunisia's President Kais Saied welcomes Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya Stephanie Williams during the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis. (File photo: Reuters)
Libya conflict

AFP

Envoys at talks aimed at ending nearly a decade of war in Libya will vote on Monday on a mechanism to choose an interim executive that would govern until elections in December, a top UN official said.

The talks, held first in Tunis and now in Geneva, are designed to pave the way for elections on December 24. Libya has been torn apart by civil war since the ousting of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

“The plenary will vote on this mechanism on Monday,” Stephanie Williams, head of the United Nations support mission in Libya, told journalists on Saturday.

Monday’s vote concerns a “temporary unified executive authority that will be replaced by a permanently democratically elected government, chosen by the Libyan people on December 24 of this year,” said Williams.

“It embodies the principles of full inclusivity, transparency and fair representation across regions and within different population groups,” she said.

“As I have repeatedly stated, this is a Libyan-Libyan solution. Our role is to support and facilitate.”
Libya was thrown into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled Gaddafi.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) controls Tripoli and most of the west, while a rival administration led by Khalifa Haftar who heads the Libyan National Army (LNA) controls Benghazi and the east.

