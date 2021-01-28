Office of Tunisia’s president receives envelope with suspicious powder, says source

The office of Tunisia’s president received a letter containing suspicious powder and is investigating the matter, a source there told Reuters on Wednesday.

President Kais Saied did not open the letter and is in good health, the source said.

Some local websites reported that the lethal toxin ricin had been found in the envelope, and that it had been addressed to the presidency in the Carthage Palace.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The source in the office declined to comment on the reports.

Factional tensions have been growing within Tunisia’s leadership amid protests against widespread unemployment and social inequality.

Saied, a political independent who won election in 2019, told a gathering of national security officials this week that there were conspiracies afoot aimed at thwarting his work at home and abroad. He did not elaborate.

Parliament on Tuesday approved a cabinet reshuffle that deepened conflict between the prime minister and president.

Read more:

Tunisian president rejects reshuffle, escalating political crisis

Tunisian press syndicate criticize police over night arrest of photojournalist

Tunisian protester dies after police clashes, fueling new confrontations

Last Update: Thursday, 28 January 2021 KSA 23:33 - GMT 20:33