.
.
.
.
Language

Five die in Tunisia from drinking poisonous bootleg brew

A bartender makes drinks for customers inside a bar. (AFP)
A bartender makes drinks for customers inside a bar. (AFP)

Five die in Tunisia from drinking poisonous bootleg brew

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Tunis

Published: Updated:

Five people died and 25 others were hospitalized in Tunisia after drinking a bootleg brew reportedly containing alcohol intended for perfumes, health officials and local media said Monday.

Abdelghani Chaabani, director of health of the central town of Kasserine, told AFP that 30 people from the same district had been rushed to hospital on Saturday evening.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Samples have been taken and are being analyzed to confirm the cause of death,” said Dr Chaabani, referring to a “mixture” of alcoholic substances.

Five of the victims later died, while two others remain on life support. Eleven others have since been able to leave hospital, Chaabani said.

Police have launched an investigation into the poisoning.

Such homemade alcoholic drinks are common in poor and isolated districts of Tunisia, being cheaper and more accessible than beer.

Last May, six people died and 33 others fell sick after consuming a methanol derivative in Tunisia’s central Kairouan region.

In Kasserine, a farming area bordering Algeria, a fifth of people are without work and a third live in poverty, according to government statistics.

Tunisia’s already dire economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and stringent measures to rein in the spread of the virus.

The country has registered over 7,000 Covid-19 deaths.

A decade on since the 2011 revolution, many Tunisians are angered at the economic situation, the pitiful state of public services and the inability of the political class to deliver change.

Read more:

Morocco underground factory flood kills at least 24: Media

Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours

Before you go

Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city
Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city

Explore More