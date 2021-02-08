Morocco underground factory flood kills at least 24: Media

At least 24 people died after heavy rain caused a flood in an illegal underground textile workshop in a private house in Morocco, the state news agency reported Monday.

Rescue workers recovered 24 bodies from the Tangiers property and rescued 10 survivors who were taken to hospital, the MAP agency said citing local authorities. A search of the premises was continuing.

