Libya’s powerful interior minister in the UN-recognized government on Sunday escaped an assassination attempt on a highway near the capital Tripoli, an official from his inner circle told AFP.

The convoy of Fathi Bashagha “was fired on from an armored car while he was on the highway. His police escort returned fire.

Two of the assailants were arrested and a third is in hospital,” the source said, adding that “the minister is fine”.

-Developing