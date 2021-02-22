.
.
.
.
Thousands of Algerians hit streets on Hirak protest movement anniversary

Algerians rally in the capital Algiers on February 22, 2021, marking the second anniversary of the country’s anti-government “Hirak” protest movement. (Ryad Kramdi/AFP)
AFP

Thousands of Algerians marched on Monday in the capital and other cities to mark the second anniversary of the North African nation’s anti-government “Hirak” protest movement, AFP journalists said.

It is the largest march seen in Algiers since the suspension of the Hirak marches on March 13, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protest movement in April 2019 forced longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika into resigning.

On Sunday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced a government reshuffle which saw few major changes, according to a list published by the presidency.

Among those keeping their posts are under-fire Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and Justice Minister Belkacem Zeghmati, seen as a symbol of Algeria’s judicial crackdown on protesters and opposition activists.

