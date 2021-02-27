.
.
.
.
Language

German NGO Sea Watch rescues 147 migrants off Libyan coast

German NGO Sea Watch rescues migrants on a rubber dinghy off the coast of Libya. (Sea Watch via Twitter)
German NGO Sea Watch rescues migrants on a rubber dinghy off the coast of Libya. (Sea Watch via Twitter)

German NGO Sea Watch rescues 147 migrants off Libyan coast

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Berlin

Published: Updated:

German charity Sea-Watch said Saturday it had saved nearly 150 migrants off the Libyan coast in two operations.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Its Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship picked up 102 migrants on Saturday morning from a rubber dinghy in trouble, the organization said on Twitter.

The previous day the vessel had rescued 45 migrants, including 15 minors.

The Sea Watch 3 has rescued over 3,000 migrants in distress in the Mediterranean Sea since 2017, the NGO said.

The central Mediterranean migration route is known as one of the world’s deadliest.

UN agencies say about 160 migrants and refugees have died so far this year trying to reach Europe from North Africa.

Despite unabated violence in Libya since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011, the country remains an important transit point for migrants fleeing instability in other parts of Africa and the Middle East and seeking to reach Europe.

International agencies frequently denounce the return to Libya of migrants intercepted at sea due to the chaotic situation in the country and poor conditions in detention centers.

More than 1,200 migrants and asylum-seekers died while crossing the Mediterranean in 2020, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Read more:

Tunisia says one migrant dead, 22 missing in shipwreck off Italy’s Lampedusa island

Over 800 EU-bound Libyan migrants intercepted by navy: UN agency

‘Poverty pandemic’ as refugees remain excluded from COVID-19 vaccine plans: Experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Lebanese nurses want pay not praise Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Lebanese nurses want pay not praise
Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers  Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers 

Top Content

Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon
UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi
Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi
US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours
Widow of slain Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio says he was ‘betrayed’ Widow of slain Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio says he was ‘betrayed’

Before you go

Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts
Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts

Explore More