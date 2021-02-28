.
.
.
.
Language

UN reports 15 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Libya coast

Migrants from Eritrea, Egypt, Syria and Sudan, are assisted by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, after fleeing Libya on board a precarious wooden boat in the Mediterranean sea, about 110 miles north of Libya, on Jan. 2, 2021. (AP)
Migrants from Eritrea, Egypt, Syria and Sudan, are assisted by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, after fleeing Libya on board a precarious wooden boat in the Mediterranean sea, about 110 miles north of Libya, on January 2, 2021. (AP)

UN reports 15 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Libya coast

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Cairo

Published: Updated:

At least 15 Africans drowned when their boat capsized Sunday off Libya, a UN spokeswoman said, the second shipwreck involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe in just over a week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Safa Msehli, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, said the dead were on a rubber boat carrying at least 110 migrants, who embarked from the Libyan coastal town of Zawiya on Friday.

The boat started to sink early Sunday and the Libyan coast guard managed to rescue at least 95 migrants, including six women and two children, she said.

Msehli said many of the survivors suffered from burns from engine fuel, and hypothermia, with some taken to hospital.

“It is an additional tragedy that in most cases, there is very little search to recover the bodies. The sight of bodies washing ashore later has sadly become too familiar,” she added.

Sunday’s shipwreck was the latest along the Central Mediterranean migration route. At least 41 migrants were reported dead last week, part of a group of some 120 migrants on a dinghy that left the North African country on February 18.

Libya has become the major transit point for African and Arab migrants hoping to reach Europe, after the North African country plunged into a bloody civil war following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route. Over the last several years, hundreds of thousands of migrants have reached Europe either on their own or after being rescued at sea.

Thousands have drowned along the way. Others were intercepted and returned to Libya to be left at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers that lack adequate food and water, according to rights groups.

Read more:

German NGO Sea Watch rescues 147 migrants off Libyan coast

Tunisia says one migrant dead, 22 missing in shipwreck off Italy’s Lampedusa island

Over 800 EU-bound Libyan migrants intercepted by navy: UN agency

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Fighting the spread of Lebanon's silent pandemic: Domestic abuse Fighting the spread of Lebanon's silent pandemic: Domestic abuse

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Saudi Arabia has intercepted 526 drones, 346 ballistic missiles so far: Spokesperson Saudi Arabia has intercepted 526 drones, 346 ballistic missiles so far: Spokesperson
Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship
Iran ‘Resistance Axis’ likely behind Israeli-owned ship blast: Khamenei-linked daily Iran ‘Resistance Axis’ likely behind Israeli-owned ship blast: Khamenei-linked daily

Before you go

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case
New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case

Explore More