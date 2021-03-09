.
.
.
.
Language

At least 14 migrants die, 139 rescued as two boats sink off Tunisia

Tunisian coastguards rescue African migrants stranded on a boat coming from Libya, near Sfax, on the Tunisian coast, on June 4, 2011. (File photo: AFP)
A file photo shows Tunisian coastguards rescue African migrants stranded on a boat coming from Libya, near Sfax, on the Tunisian coast, on June 4, 2011. (AFP)

At least 14 migrants die, 139 rescued as two boats sink off Tunisia

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

At least 14 migrants died when their boats sank off Tunisia on Tuesday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.

The coastguard rescued 139 others, and searches for more survivors are still ongoing off the coast of Sfax, the national guard official Houssem Jbebli said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coastline near the Tunisian port city of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East, and searching for a better life in Europe.

Read more:

German NGO Sea Watch rescues 147 migrants off Libyan coast

‘Poverty pandemic’ as refugees remain excluded from COVID-19 vaccine plans: Experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait
China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM
US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’ US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’

Before you go

Meghan's father says: the British royals are not racist
Meghan's father says: the British royals are not racist

Explore More