Brother-in-law of Tunisia’s ousted late president gets 10 years for corruption

Belhassen Trabelsi is sought by Tunisian authorities for abuse of power and fraud. (File photo: AFP)
Brother-in-law of Tunisia's ousted late president gets 10 years for corruption

Reuters

A Tunisian court has sentenced Belhassen Trabelsi, the brother-in-law of ousted late President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, to ten years in jail for corruption, the state run news agency TAP reported on Tuesday.

The court also sentenced Sami Fehri, the owner of El Hiwar TV, to eight years in prison in the same case.

The court fined the two men 40 million dinars ($14.51 million) for using state television resources for the benefit of a private company and transferring advertising revenues to their company.

