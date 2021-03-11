.
Foreign ministers of France, Germany, Egypt, Jordan hail unity govt in Libya

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, French European and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and Jordan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi hold a joint press conference following a meeting on the Middle East peace process, in Paris, France, on March 11, 2021. (Reuters)
German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, French European and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi hold a joint press conference following a meeting on the Middle East peace process, in Paris, France, on March 11, 2021. (Reuters)

AFP, Paris

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Egypt, and Jordan on Thursday hailed a vote by Libya’s parliament to approve a unity government to lead the war-ravaged North African nation to December elections.

Speaking at a joint press conference by the four ministers, France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian called it a “major advance” while his German counterpart Heiko Maas said it was an “excellent development.”

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called the development “good news.”

“The fact that yesterday there was a vote of confidence concerning the political process that has been started... that’s an important point,” he said.

“It’s a step towards stability, security and the sovereignty of Libya.”

After two days of intense debate under heavy security in the central city of Sirte, Libya’s parliament on Wednesday approved the cabinet of interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

The United Nations mission to the country praised leaders for the “patriotic efforts that led to this landmark moment in the history of Libya.”

Libya has been split between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, based in the capital Tripoli, and the Libyan National Army (LNA) in the east led by Khalifa Haftar.

Dbeibah said on Wednesday that it was time “to turn the page on wars and divisions,” but the country faces a series of daunting challenges including soaring unemployment, inflation, and poor or non-existent public services.

