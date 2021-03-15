.
Libyan interim PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah sworn in

Libya's new Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, speaks during a news conference in Tripoli, Libya February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed
Libya's new Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, speaks during a news conference in Tripoli, Libya February 25, 2021. (Reuters)

Agencies

Libya’s new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is sworn in on Monday. Libya’s parliament voted last week to approve a government of national unity headed by PM Dbeibeh as part of a UN-backed plan to resolve a decade of chaos and violence with an election in December.

Dbeibah criticized on Saturday the outgoing government’s management of the coronavirus outbreak and the delayed delivery of vaccines, promising to tackle the crisis.

“The people are very unhappy with the measures taken... against this illness,” said Dbeibah in the capital Tripoli at the opening of a national conference on managing the health crisis.

