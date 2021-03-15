Libyan interim PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah sworn in

Libya’s new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is sworn in on Monday. Libya’s parliament voted last week to approve a government of national unity headed by PM Dbeibeh as part of a UN-backed plan to resolve a decade of chaos and violence with an election in December.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dbeibah criticized on Saturday the outgoing government’s management of the coronavirus outbreak and the delayed delivery of vaccines, promising to tackle the crisis.

“The people are very unhappy with the measures taken... against this illness,” said Dbeibah in the capital Tripoli at the opening of a national conference on managing the health crisis.

Read more:

Libyan parliament votes to approve government headed by PM Abdulhamid Dbeibeh

New Libya PM Dbeibah slams outgoing government’s handling of coronavirus crisis

Libyan MPs arrive at Sirte to debate proposed unity government