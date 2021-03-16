Tunisia announces presidential visit to Libya, first time since 2012

Tunisian President Kais Saied is to travel to neighboring Libya Wednesday for the first visit by a head of state since 2012, his office announced, in a boost for its new UN-backed unity administration.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saied’s visit aims to show “Tunisia’s support for the democratic process in Libya” following the swearing in on Monday of new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on a pledge to reunite the divided country and lead it to December elections, the president’s office said.

Read more:

Tunisian prime minister refuses to step down, challenging president

Tunisia issues national wanted notice for convicted tv boss Sami Fehri

Brother-in-law of Tunisia’s ousted late president gets 10 years for corruption