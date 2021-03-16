.
Tunisia announces presidential visit to Libya, first time since 2012

Tunisia's President Kais Saied waves as he is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 22, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Tunis

Tunisian President Kais Saied is to travel to neighboring Libya Wednesday for the first visit by a head of state since 2012, his office announced, in a boost for its new UN-backed unity administration.

Saied’s visit aims to show “Tunisia’s support for the democratic process in Libya” following the swearing in on Monday of new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on a pledge to reunite the divided country and lead it to December elections, the president’s office said.

