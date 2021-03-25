Egypt’s Sisi, Libya’s al-Menfi agree to reopen Egyptian embassy in Tripoli ‘soon’

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the head of Libya’s presidency council Mohammed al-Menfi have agreed to reopen an Egyptian embassy in Tripoli “very soon,” Al Arabiya reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Al-Menfi told the Egyptian president that Libya is able to provide the appropriate work environment for the full reopening of the Egyptian embassy again, as well as the diplomatic consulates of different countries, the sources said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Libyan government affirmed its ability to fully protect diplomatic facilities inside Libya and provide the necessary security to ensure their safety, Al Arabiya cited the sources as saying.

The decision comes just 10 days after the formation of an interim government to lead Libya to December elections.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Germany’s Heiko Maas and Italy’s Luigi Di Maio were in Tripoli to meet their Libyan counterpart Thursday in a show of support for the war-torn country’s newly formed unity government.

Oil-rich Libya was mired by chaos after the toppling of dictator Moammar Gaddafi, who was killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

The members of the new Government of National Unity (GNU) led by interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah were confirmed by Libya’s parliament on March 10 following months-long talks sponsored by the United Nations.

Al-Sisi and al-Menfi agreed that foreign militias and mercenaries must leave Libya in order to achieve peace and rebuild the country.

Read more:

Foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy arrive in Libya

Italian PM Draghi’s Libya visit in early April in gesture of support to unity govt

US Secretary Blinken presses Turkish FM on Russia, discuss conflicts in Syria, Libya