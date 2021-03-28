Libya’s NOC says an oil spill brought under control near Dahra field

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said early on Sunday that an oil spill near Dahra field has been fixed, NOC said on its page on Facebook.

The technical teams were able to complete repairing the leak in a short time without affecting the production processes, NOC added.

On the political and military levels, pro-Ankara Syrian militia deployed in war-ravaged country have started to withdraw, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday, describing the move as “encouraging.”

“This is one of the encouraging gestures that we have seen. There are movements (of the Syrian militia forces) that have been seen and noted,” said the source, who asked not to be named.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On March 15, Libya’s new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was sworn in. Libya’s parliament voted last week to approve a government of national unity headed by PM Dbeibeh as part of a UN-backed plan to resolve a decade of chaos and violence with an election in December.

Read more:

Foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy arrive in Libya

France to reopen its embassy in Libya next week: Macron