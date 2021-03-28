.
.
.
.
Language

Libya’s NOC says an oil spill brought under control near Dahra field

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo
A file photo shows El-Sharara oilfield. (Reuters)

Libya’s NOC says an oil spill brought under control near Dahra field

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said early on Sunday that an oil spill near Dahra field has been fixed, NOC said on its page on Facebook.

The technical teams were able to complete repairing the leak in a short time without affecting the production processes, NOC added.

On the political and military levels, pro-Ankara Syrian militia deployed in war-ravaged country have started to withdraw, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday, describing the move as “encouraging.”

“This is one of the encouraging gestures that we have seen. There are movements (of the Syrian militia forces) that have been seen and noted,” said the source, who asked not to be named.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On March 15, Libya’s new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was sworn in. Libya’s parliament voted last week to approve a government of national unity headed by PM Dbeibeh as part of a UN-backed plan to resolve a decade of chaos and violence with an election in December.

Read more:

Foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy arrive in Libya

France to reopen its embassy in Libya next week: Macron

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases spike past 500 after falling below 100 Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases spike past 500 after falling below 100
Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route

Top Content

Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman
US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal
Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat
Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative
US ‘horrified’ by Myanmar military’s ‘reign of terror’ killings: Blinken US ‘horrified’ by Myanmar military’s ‘reign of terror’ killings: Blinken
Biden suggests initiative plan to rival China’s trillion-dollar ‘Belt and Road’ Biden suggests initiative plan to rival China’s trillion-dollar ‘Belt and Road’

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More