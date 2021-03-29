.
Backlogs from Suez container ship stranding could take months to clear: Maersk

The Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-meter- (1,300-foot-) long and 59-meter wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal. (AFP)
The Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-meter- (1,300-foot-) long and 59-meter wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal. (File photo: AFP)

Backlogs from Suez container ship stranding could take months to clear: Maersk

Reuters, Copenhagen

The stranding of a container ship in the Suez Canal has created disruptions in the global shipping industry that could take weeks and possibly months to clear, shipping group Maersk said.

“Even when the canal gets reopened, the ripple effects on global capacity and equipment are significant,” the world’s largest container shipping company said in an advisory statement for customers published on Monday.

Maersk has three vessels stuck in the canal and another 29 waiting to enter, it said, adding that it had so far rerouted 15 vessels to sail south of Africa instead.

“Assessing the current backlog of vessels, it could take six days or more for the complete queue to pass,” it said.

