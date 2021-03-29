.
.
.
.
Language

France reopens Libya embassy closed for seven years following insecurity

A picture taken on March 29, 2021 shows the damaged old French embassy building in the Libyan capital Tripoli, ahead of the reopening of the diplomatic mission at a new location. (AFP)
A picture taken on March 29, 2021 shows the damaged old French embassy building in the Libyan capital Tripoli, ahead of the reopening of the diplomatic mission at a new location. (AFP)

France reopens Libya embassy closed for seven years following insecurity

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Tripoli

Published: Updated:

France on Monday reopened its embassy in Libya after a seven-year closure as insecurity swept the country following its 2011 revolution, in another sign of a gradual return of stability.

Its representative resumed operations behind a tall compound wall in a new building on the outskirts of Tripoli.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the reopening last week after talks in Paris with the head of Libya’s newly installed presidential council, Mohamed al-Manfi.

Libya descended into chaos after dictator Muammar Gaddafi was toppled and killed in a NATO-backed uprising a decade ago, leaving multiple forces vying for power.

Most diplomats and other foreigners left the North African country after repeated attacks and kidnappings, notably an Islamist assault on the US consulate in the eastern city of Benghazi in September 2012 that killed ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans.

The French embassy was targeted in an April 2013 car bombing that wounded two gendarmes, after which it was moved to a hotel before relocating in July 2014 to Tunis, like most other foreign missions.

Fighting only came to a halt last summer, and a formal ceasefire in October was followed by the establishment of a new Government of National Unity (GNU).

Italy already returned its embassy to Tripoli in 2017, while several other countries, such as Egypt, Greece and Malta, are to follow France’s lead.

Read more:

Pro-Turkish Syrian militia in Libya starting to withdraw: French diplomatic source

Egypt’s Sisi, Libya’s al-Menfi agree to reopen Egyptian embassy in Tripoli ‘soon’

Italian PM Draghi’s Libya visit in early April in gesture of support to unity govt

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US Secretary Blinken assails Russia for Syria role, calls for more border openings US Secretary Blinken assails Russia for Syria role, calls for more border openings
Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official

Top Content

Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
US defense linguist charged with passing classified information to Hezbollah US defense linguist charged with passing classified information to Hezbollah
President Sisi orders preparations for lightening cargo on ship blocking Suez Canal President Sisi orders preparations for lightening cargo on ship blocking Suez Canal
Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route
UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More