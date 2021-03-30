.
.
.
.
Language

Tunisian police fire tear gas on protesters in southern city of Tataouine

Young Tunisians burn tires and block roads in the southern city of Tataouine, on February 12, 2021, to protest against the government's failure to keep its promise to provide jobs and investments. FATHI NASRI / AFP
Young Tunisians burn tires and block roads in the southern city of Tataouine, on February 12, 2021, to protest against the government's failure to keep its promise to provide jobs and investments. (AFP)
Protests

Tunisian police fire tear gas on protesters in southern city of Tataouine

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tunisian police fired tear gas on protesters on Tuesday after hundreds tried to storm a government headquarters in the southern city of Tataouine to protest against the government’s failure to provide jobs, witnesses said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Protesters are calling on the government to implement a 2017 deal to create jobs in oil companies and infrastructure projects to reduce unemployment now running at 30 percent in the region, one of the highest rates in Tunisia.

The protests increase pressure on the government, which is suffering a political crisis from a power struggle between Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and President Kais Saied. Tunisia saw violent protests in January and February but had been comparatively quiet in March.

Tuesday’s protesters tried to enter to the government building to stage a sit-in and demand the resignation of the governor, but police blocked them, used tear gas to disburse them, and pursued them in the streets.

Witnesses reached by telephone said protesters threw stones at police and burned tires.

Tunisia was the only country to emerge with a democracy from the “Arab Spring” revolts that swept North Africa and the Middle East in 2011. But a decade after a popular revolution ended Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali’s autocratic rule, the country is still struggling to deliver economic opportunities to young people, particularly in deprived regions such as Tataouine.

In 2017, protests over a lack of jobs in Tataouine and Kebili provinces hit oil and natural gas production in a region where French firm Perenco and Austria’s OMV operate. That led to a deal promising jobs in oil and development projects, but protesters say it has not been implemented.

Read more:

Tunisian activists demand Italy take back 282 illegal waste containers

Tunisia brings extremist-linked families home from Libya jail

Brother-in-law of Tunisia’s ousted late president gets 10 years for corruption

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage
Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict

Top Content

Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran
Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official
Snap lockdown in Australia’s Brisbane after COVID-19 outbreak Snap lockdown in Australia’s Brisbane after COVID-19 outbreak

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More