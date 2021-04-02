.
.
.
.
Language

Extremist kills self, baby in Tunisia suicide bombing following security operations

Tunisian soldiers and police patrol the area of Mount Salloum near Algeria's border in Kasserine, Tunisia. (File photo: Reuters)
Tunisian soldiers and police patrol the area of Mount Salloum near Algeria's border in Kasserine, Tunisia. (File photo: Reuters)

Extremist kills self, baby in Tunisia suicide bombing following security operations

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Reuters, Tunis, Tunisia

Published: Updated:

Tunisian authorities said a female suicide bomber killed herself and her baby during counterterrorism operations in a mountainous zone in struggling interior provinces near the Algerian border.

Two other extremists were killed in the security operations, according to an Interior Ministry statement on Thursday night.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In one operation, Tunisian forces were tracking an extremist group in the Mount Salloum area of Kasserine province. They killed one suspected extremist, whose wife then killed herself by activating an explosive belt, the statement said. The explosion killed her baby in her arms, while an older daughter also at the scene survived, according to the ministry.

“Our forces killed a terrorist, as his Asian wife blew herself up, killing also her baby in Saloum mountain,” said Colonel Houssem Jbebli, an official in National Guard.

Authorities said it was the first time they had reported the presence of a woman among the extremists taking refuge in the area.

In a second operation, in the Mount Mghila area, security forces killed Hamdi Dhouib, a local leader in Jund El Khilafah, an affiliate branch of ISIS was also killed in an ambush in Mghila mountains, the statement said

The brigade pledged allegiance to the ISIS group and is believed to be behind several attacks in Tunisia in recent years.

Six years ago, an ISIS militant shot dead 39 foreigners on a beach in Sousse, triggering an exodus of tourists and severely damaging Tunisia’s economy.

Since then Tunisia has grown more effective in preventing and responding to attacks, but sleeper cells still pose a real threat, especially with the return of extremiists from Syria, Iraq and Libya.

The mountainous Mghila and Saloum area, near the impoverished city of Kasserine, is home to a militant group that the Tunisian army has been fighting for years.

Read more:

ISIS-linked Tunisian terrorists behead shepherd near Algeria border

Nice attack: Tunisia and France discuss migration and 'terrorism'

Saudi Arabia denounces ‘terrorist attack’ in Tunisia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ
AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens

Top Content

AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens
Egypt expects $1 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal Egypt expects $1 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal
‘Angriest octopus’ lashes out at geologist on Western Australia beach ‘Angriest octopus’ lashes out at geologist on Western Australia beach
Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning
US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ
Iran, world powers to hold nuclear talks on April 2 to discuss US return to deal Iran, world powers to hold nuclear talks on April 2 to discuss US return to deal

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More