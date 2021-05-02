.
.
.
.
Language

Over 600 Europe-bound migrants returned to Libya, navy says

Migrants arrive at the naval base in the Libyan capital of Tripoli on April 29, 2021 after the coastguard intercepted an inflatable boat carrying 99 Europe-bound migrants off its west coast. (Mahmud Turkia/AFP)
Migrants arrive at the naval base in the Libyan capital of Tripoli on April 29, 2021 after the coastguard intercepted an inflatable boat carrying 99 Europe-bound migrants off its west coast. (Mahmud Turkia/AFP)

Over 600 Europe-bound migrants returned to Libya, navy says

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

More than 600 migrants hoping to reach Europe from Libya have been stopped since Friday, the navy said, as the International Organization for Migration warned Libya was “not a safe port.”

Three groups of illegal migrants were intercepted at sea on Friday and Saturday by Libya’s coastguard and units in charge of securing ports, the navy said in a statement, released overnight Saturday to Sunday.

It said the 638 people were mostly citizens from sub-Saharan African nations trying to reach Europe, and they were brought to a naval base in the capital Tripoli ahead of handing them over to an anti-immigration squad run by the interior ministry.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The navy said a first group of 334 migrants, who were on board four inflatable boats, were “rescued” on Friday.

Two other groups, of 132 and 172 people, were assisted separately on Friday and Saturday.

The navy did not say if the boats were sinking or had technical problems.

International agencies have repeatedly denounced the return to Libya of migrants intercepted at sea, due to the chaotic situation in the country and poor conditions in detention centers.

The IOM repeated its concerns late Saturday.

“Today, 172 migrants, including women and children, were returned to Libya by the coastguard,” it said.

“Our teams provided emergency assistance to more than 600 migrants intercepted over the past 48 hours,” it added.

“We reiterate that Libya is not a safe port.”

Libya is a major route for migrants trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean, and traffickers have thrived in the lawlessness that followed the 2011 overthrow of President Muammar Gaddafi.

Read more:

Around 21 African migrants found dead in sunken boat off Tunisia

Over 200 migrants, including unaccompanied minors, arrive in Sicily on rescue ship

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids
Dubai plans new park for agriculture firms in push for food security Dubai plans new park for agriculture firms in push for food security
Top Content
New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids
Saudi Arabia’s VAT expected to decrease to five percent Saudi Arabia’s VAT expected to decrease to five percent
US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon
Indian scientists flag COVID-19 mutations that could ‘evade immune response’ Indian scientists flag COVID-19 mutations that could ‘evade immune response’
Toughest issues still unresolved in Iran Nuclear JCPOA talks: Sources Toughest issues still unresolved in Iran Nuclear JCPOA talks: Sources
Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More