.
.
.
.
Language

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune seeks to calm social anger

FILE PHOTO:
Newly elected president Abdelmadjid Tebboune talks to the press during a news conference, in Algiers, Algeria December 13, 2019. (Reuters)

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune seeks to calm social anger

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday urged his government to open “a dialogue” with social partners to appease mounting social anger.

Unemployment at 15 percent, soaring prices and shortages of basic food items have all added to the turmoil caused by a deep economic crisis due to the fall in oil revenues and political deadlock since the popular Hirak pro-democracy uprising two years ago.

During a cabinet meeting, Tebboune ordered “a dialogue with different social partners to improve the socio-professional situation” of employees in the education and health sectors, a statement said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meanwhile, firefighters and other civil protection personnel marched in uniform not far from the headquarters of the Algerian presidency.

Firefighters took to social media to say that police broke up the demonstration with tear gas.

23 imprisoned protesters in Algeria go on hunger strike North Africa Protests 23 imprisoned protesters in Algeria go on hunger strike

On Thursday, Algeria released on probation Karim Tabbou, a leading opposition activist, after his arrest the previous day.

Tabbou, who was handed a one-year suspended sentence last year for “undermining state security,” was charged on eight counts, including “slander”, after he allegedly heckled an official during a funeral.

Tabbou and other government opponents have pledged to boycott upcoming polls.

The head of the electoral authority (ANIE), Mohamed Charfi, said this week that 1,730 lists – 818 party lists and 912 “independent lists” – had registered for the legislative elections in June.

But he said only 19 parties out of the 39 that had submitted their documents “meet the legal requirements.”

The Hirak protest movement was sparked over president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term in office.

The ailing autocrat was forced to step down weeks later, but the Hirak has continued its demonstrations, demanding a sweeping overhaul of a ruling system in place since Algeria’s independence from France in 1962.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids
Dubai plans new park for agriculture firms in push for food security Dubai plans new park for agriculture firms in push for food security
Top Content
US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon
Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry
Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released by Iran after military debt paid: State media Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released by Iran after military debt paid: State media
Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul
US denies Iran state media report on prisoner swap deal for $7 bln frozen oil funds US denies Iran state media report on prisoner swap deal for $7 bln frozen oil funds
Saudi Foreign Minister meets with US State Department senior advisor Derek Chollet Saudi Foreign Minister meets with US State Department senior advisor Derek Chollet
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More