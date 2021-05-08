RAK Airport signs deal with flyEgypt connecting emirate to 100m people

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK Airport) announced Friday that it has commenced commercial passenger operations with North African low-cost carrier flyEgypt. The inaugural flight for the airline’s thrice-weekly schedule landed on Thursday.

The new schedule, connects Ras Al Khaimah with the MENA’s most populous country, marking an acceleration in the airport’s current expansion strategy.

Spokespersons for the airport and the carrier say that the new partnership comes at an important time, with travel restrictions being progressively lifted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It provides a direct connection for Ras Al Khaimah residents to take in the wonders of the pyramids and ancient Egypt, while travelers coming the other way can experience the many delights of Ras Al Khaimah and its unique outdoor environment that is establishing it as an adventure tourism hub,” said H.E Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, and Board member of General Civil Aviation Authority and Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council.

“This is particularly significant for the emirate’s economy, with the widening of the emirate’s tourism sector and the attraction of greater numbers of visitors a major strand in its economic diversification strategy,” he added.

RAK Airport and flyEgypt’s new partnership marks an acceleration in RAK Airport’s expansion phase, with the airport having signed agreements with several carriers in the last three months to either commence passenger operations or extend existing ones with added frequencies. This has positioned the airport as the fastest growing UAE aviation hub, with the facility to announce more services in the coming weeks and months.

flyEgypt flies between Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Cairo International Airport three times a week, with flights every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday and to Suhag twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday.

