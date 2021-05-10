.
Washington names ambassador Richard Norland as special envoy for Libya

Political advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Ambassador Richard Norland, left, and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, right, wait for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford and Chief of the General Staff of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Gen. Fang Fenghui to arrive for a meeting at the Bayi Building in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A file photo shows Richard Norland. (AP)

Washington names ambassador Richard Norland as special envoy for Libya

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States on Monday named Richard Norland, US ambassador to Libya, as the US special envoy for the country, the State Department said, to lead diplomatic efforts for a negotiated political solution in the North African country.

The appointment comes as the Presidency Council, which functions as Libya’s head of state for now, was chosen through a United Nations-facilitated process that also selected a new Government of National Unity that took office in March, replacing rival administrations in east and west.

