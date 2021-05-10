Washington names ambassador Richard Norland as special envoy for Libya

The United States on Monday named Richard Norland, US ambassador to Libya, as the US special envoy for the country, the State Department said, to lead diplomatic efforts for a negotiated political solution in the North African country.

The appointment comes as the Presidency Council, which functions as Libya’s head of state for now, was chosen through a United Nations-facilitated process that also selected a new Government of National Unity that took office in March, replacing rival administrations in east and west.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Libya’s interim PM postpones visit to country’s east amid friction between rivals

UN Security Council approves ceasefire monitors for Libya