UK sanctions Libyan al-Kaniyat militia and its leaders: Statement

Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions against Libya’s al-Kaniyat militia, saying those who breached international law in Libya would have to face consequences.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the al-Kaniyat militia had overseen a five-year reign of terror until 2020, torturing and murdering innocent people.

“The UK has today imposed asset freezes and travel bans on the militia group and its two leaders. We will hold them accountable for these atrocities,” Raab said on Twitter.

Last year, the US unilaterally blacklisted the militia and its leader after Russia prevented a UN Security Council committee from imposing sanctions over human rights abuses by the group.

The al-Kaniyat, headed by members of the al-Kani family.

“These new sanctions send a clear message that those responsible for serious human rights violations or breaches of international humanitarian law in Libya will face consequences,” said Britain’s Middle East minister James Cleverly.

“The persistent climate of impunity in Libya must be addressed and justice provided for the victims.”

