Algeria sentences 31 protesters to jail

Thirty-one demonstrators detained during marches organized by Algeria’s Hirak protest movement last week have been handed prison sentences, rights group LADDH said Monday.

“Clearly, they (the authorities) have decided to finish off the peaceful Hirak,” the rights group’s vice president Said Salhi told AFP.

He said 23 people were convicted in Setif, northeast Algeria, and eight others in the Bab El Oued district of the capital Algiers, to jail terms of between 12 and 18 months.

Thirteen others also arrested last Friday are being held awaiting trial.

The interior ministry has said Hirak organizers must advise authorities of protests in advance, amid mounting government pressure on the movement ahead of June 12 elections.

