.
.
.
.
Language

Morocco’s action in pushing migrants across border was unacceptable, says Spanish PM

Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez speaks at a parliamentary session in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP)
Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez speaks at a parliamentary session in Madrid, Spain. (File photo: AP)

Morocco’s action in pushing migrants across border was unacceptable, says Spanish PM

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Madrid

Published: Updated:

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described Morocco’s actions during a crisis two weeks ago when thousands of would-be migrants crossed into Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta as unacceptable and an assault on national borders.

Asked at a news conference on Monday about comments by the Moroccan foreign minister, who linked the migrant crisis to the disputed territory of Western Sahara, Sanchez said: “It is not acceptable for a government to say that we will attack the borders, that we will open up the borders to let in
10,000 migrants in less than 48 hours ... because of foreign policy disagreements.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Two weeks ago, thousands of people swam around the border or scaled the fence separating Ceuta from Morocco over two days after Moroccan security forces appeared to loosen border controls.

Most were immediately returned to Morocco but hundreds of unaccompanied minors, who cannot be deported under Spanish law, remain.

The influx was widely seen as retaliation for Spain’s decision to take in Brahim Ghali, head of the Western Sahara Polisario independence group, for medical treatment.

For decades, Polisario has fought for independence for the territory, where Spain was colonial ruler until 1975.

Describing Spain as Morocco’s best ally in the European Union, Sanchez said he wanted to convey a constructive attitude towards Rabat but insisted that border security was paramount.

“Remember that neighborliness ... must be based on respect and confidence,” he said.

Read more:

Spain says over 6,500 migrants from wave of arrivals in Ceuta sent back to Morocco

Morocco warns Spain ties could worsen over Polisario

Spain deploys army to patrol border with Morocco after thousands of migrants break in

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Cigarettes, vaping on the rise among teens in the UAE and Middle East: Experts Cigarettes, vaping on the rise among teens in the UAE and Middle East: Experts
Top Content
Israel nationalist hardliner Bennett joins anti-Netanyahu camp Israel nationalist hardliner Bennett joins anti-Netanyahu camp
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 infections, three deaths in 24 hours UAE reports drop in COVID-19 infections, three deaths in 24 hours
US-Denmark spy allegations ‘very serious’ if proven to be true: France US-Denmark spy allegations ‘very serious’ if proven to be true: France
Boris Johnson urges G7 accord on COVID-19 ‘passports’ Boris Johnson urges G7 accord on COVID-19 ‘passports’
The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince
US spied on Merkel, European allies with Danish help from 2012 to 2014 US spied on Merkel, European allies with Danish help from 2012 to 2014
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More