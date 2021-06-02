.
.
.
.
Language

At least 23 migrants missing, two dead off Tunisia coast

Tunisian coastguards rescue African migrants stranded on a boat coming from Libya, near Sfax, on the Tunisian coast, on June 4, 2011. (File photo: AFP)
A file photo shows Tunisian coastguards rescue African migrants stranded on a boat coming from Libya, near Sfax, on the Tunisian coast. (AFP)

At least 23 migrants missing, two dead off Tunisia coast

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

At least 23 migrants were missing and two bodies recovered from the sea off Tunisia, the Red Crescent reported Wednesday, after the military said more than 100 migrants were intercepted.

The Tunisian navy said a boat headed for Europe from Zuwara in Libya was intercepted on Tuesday near Miskar oil platform, some 67 kilometers (52 miles) off the coast.

The migrants – 37 Eritreans, 32 Sudanese and an Egyptian, aged between 15 and 40 – were handed over to the Red Crescent and International Organization for Migration in the southern port Of Zarzis.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Apart from 23 people missing, two bodies were recovered from the water, according to the Red Crescent.

The Tunisian army, for its part, said 39 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were intercepted at sea off the eastern port city of Sfax on Monday night.

Tunisia and Libya are key departure points for migrants attempting the dangerous crossing from the North African coast to Europe, particularly Italy.

Read more:

Morocco’s action in pushing migrants across border was unacceptable, says Spanish PM

Around 21 African migrants found dead in sunken boat off Tunisia

Bodies of three migrant children wash ashore in Libya: UN

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases
Israel destroys Syrian army post in Golan Heights Israel destroys Syrian army post in Golan Heights
Video shows man punching Asian woman, New York police charge him with hate crime Video shows man punching Asian woman, New York police charge him with hate crime
Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire
Turkey’s Erdogan says he will discuss tourism with UK’s PM Johnson at NATO summit Turkey’s Erdogan says he will discuss tourism with UK’s PM Johnson at NATO summit
Senator Lindsey Graham expects US to send more funds for Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ Senator Lindsey Graham expects US to send more funds for Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More