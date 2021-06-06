.
.
.
.
Language

At least two killed in blast claimed by ISIS targeting checkpoint in southern Libya

Libyan security members are seen in front of the Administrative complex in Bani Walid town, Libya, May 20, 2021. Picture taken May 20, 2021. (Reuters/Ahmed Elumami)
Libyan security members are seen in front of the Administrative complex in Bani Walid town, Libya, May 20, 2021. (Reuters/Ahmed Elumami)

At least two killed in blast claimed by ISIS targeting checkpoint in southern Libya

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A blast struck a checkpoint in the southern Libyan city of Sebha on Sunday, killing at least two people including a senior police officer, city officials and medics said.

A security source in Sebha said the blast was caused by a suicide bomber who detonated a car bomb at the checkpoint. The police were not immediately available for comment. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack via the Nasheer news agency on messaging app Telegram.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sebha is located in the deep south of Libya, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Taraghin, where ISIS terrorist organization carried out a bomb attack last year that caused no casualties.

Libya has suffered a decade of chaos and violence since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising ousted then President Muammar Ghaddafi, but its two main warring sides this year consented to a new government.

But while the installation of a unified administration and a push for national elections in December are seen as the best hope in years for a lasting political solution, the process is still fraught with challenges.

Most territory is still controlled by local armed groups, major outside powers have not pulled foreign fighters from the front lines, and key figures disagree on the management of Libya’s economic resources.

Read more:

Search for abducted Libyan Red Crescent official is underway: Security source

Libya’s interim PM postpones visit to country’s east amid friction between rivals

Withdrawal of foreign mercenaries from Libya has ‘stalled,’ says UN envoy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people
Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More