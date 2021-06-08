Spain says it respects Morocco’s restriction on sea travel

Spain respects a decision made by Morocco to restrict sea travel between both countries during the summer as it was based on health criteria, the government’s spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

Between 3 million and 3.5 million Moroccans residing in Europe usually make the crossing each summer, many of them through southern ports from Spain, and Spanish authorities take measures to help them. But it did not happen last year due to the covid crisis, and Morocco has said it would be the same this year.

“We are living a situation very similar to last year’s, with even a higher incidence, and we all agree the more convenient was to suspend the ‘Straits crossing’ operation,” Montero told reporters.

