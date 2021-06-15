Algeria’s FLN wins most seats in parliament, election authority says

Algeria’s FLN, long the country’s biggest political party, won the most seats in Saturday’s parliamentary election, the head of the electoral authority said on Tuesday.

However, its 105 seats were far short of the 204 needed to secure a majority in the 407-seat parliament, with the MSP winning 64 seats and independent candidates winning 78 seats.

A record low of just 23.03 percent of Algerian voters cast ballots, according to provisional figures announced by the electoral board Tuesday.

Only 5.6 million of more than 24 million eligible voters lodged a ballot at Saturday's polls, with more than a million invalid votes cast, the National Independent Elections Authority (ANIE) said.

A referendum last November saw 30 percent turnout.

